FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Shakira, Burna Boy To Unveil Official Song 'Dai Dai'

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to officially begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, marking the start of the largest tournament in the competition's history.

For the first time, 48 teams will compete for football's biggest prize, with matches being staged across Mexico, the United States and Canada. The opening ceremony, scheduled to begin 90 minutes before hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament opener, will celebrate both the global reach of the World Cup and Mexico's unique place in football history as the first nation to host World Cup matches across three different editions.

Music will play a central role in the festivities. Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy are set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of FIFA World Cup 2026, live for the first time.

The entertainment lineup also includes South African sensation Tyla, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean and Ryan Castro.