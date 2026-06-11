FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Shakira, Burna Boy To Unveil Official Song 'Dai Dai'
The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway in Mexico City with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin and Man ahead of Mexico's clash against South Africa.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to officially begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, marking the start of the largest tournament in the competition's history.
For the first time, 48 teams will compete for football's biggest prize, with matches being staged across Mexico, the United States and Canada. The opening ceremony, scheduled to begin 90 minutes before hosts Mexico face South Africa in the tournament opener, will celebrate both the global reach of the World Cup and Mexico's unique place in football history as the first nation to host World Cup matches across three different editions.
Music will play a central role in the festivities. Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy are set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of FIFA World Cup 2026, live for the first time.
The entertainment lineup also includes South African sensation Tyla, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean and Ryan Castro.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: A New Era Begins With Expanded 48-Team Format
The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be unlike any tournament that has come before it.
For the first time in history, 48 teams will compete for football's biggest prize, up from the 32-team format that had been in place since France 1998. The expansion increases the number of participating nations by 16 and brings more countries from every confederation into the competition.
The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage, creating a Round of 32 before the traditional last-16 phase.
The expanded format means the tournament will feature 104 matches, compared to 64 at Qatar 2022, making it the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged. It is also the first World Cup to be jointly hosted by three nations, Mexico, the United States and Canada.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Shakira, Burna Boy Set For Live Debut Of Official Song 'Dai Dai'
One of the most anticipated moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will see Shakira and Burna Boy perform Dai Dai, the tournament's official song, for the first time in front of a live audience.
Released last month, the title is derived from the Italian slang "dai dai", which roughly translates to "come on, come on," a common sporting expression used to encourage players and fans alike.
The song blends Latin pop influences with Afro-fusion rhythms and was designed to reflect the global nature of the tournament. Its multilingual lyrics span English, Spanish, Italian, French and Japanese, while the songwriting credits include music industry heavyweights Ed Sheeran and Jon Bellion alongside Shakira and Burna Boy.
Here's a look at the official music video, released in May, which features appearances from footballing stars starting with Kylian Mbappé.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: A Reminder Of The Last Mexico-South Africa World Cup Opener
The last time Mexico and South Africa met in a FIFA World Cup opening match, Siphiwe Tshabalala produced one of the tournament's most iconic openers.
Who is going to produce the opening goal at the 2026 edition?
Siphiwe Tshabalala and the first goal of 2010 ⚽️— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2026
Who will score the first goal of #FIFAWorldCup 2026? pic.twitter.com/BqylOCGcbb
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Hello And Welcome To Our Coverage!
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to officially get underway in Mexico City with a star-studded opening ceremony ahead of the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa.
Hosted at the iconic Estadio Azteca, the ceremony will launch the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup and celebrate a tournament being staged across three host nations, Mexico, the United States and Canada, for the first time in history. Mexico is also making history as the first country to host World Cup matches across three different editions.
Global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy are set to perform the official tournament song Dai Dai, while Tyla, J Balvin, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Lila Downs and Danny Ocean are also expected to feature in the pre-match spectacle.
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