Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Siir Siir' Divides Internet: 'Fire' Or 'No Football Vibe'

Nora Fatehi has unveiled Siir Siir, her latest international collaboration for the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project. Produced alongside Sanjoy and featuring French artist Vegedream, the track blends pop and R&B elements while aiming to capture the excitement surrounding football's biggest event.

Soon after its release, the song sparked a wave of reactions online, with listeners sharing contrasting opinions on its music, visuals and World Cup appeal.

How Did Netizens React To Siir Siir?

Many listeners were impressed by the song's energy and Nora's performance, with several praising her dance moves and growing global presence. Some users described Siir Siir as a standout FIFA release, while others applauded the scale of the project and Nora's achievement of returning to the World Cup stage.

"Absolutely fire," wrote one user. Others commented, "No one can beat Nora when it comes to dancing", "Lovely performance", and "Amazing song, artist and performance." Several fans also congratulated Nora on another international milestone, with one user calling it a "growing global success."

However, the song also drew criticism from a section of listeners who felt it lacked the atmosphere typically associated with iconic World Cup anthems. Some compared it to previous FIFA songs, while others argued that the track felt closer to a mainstream pop release than a football anthem.

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"Can't feel the football vibe," wrote one user. Others remarked that "Waka Waka is still unmatched," while some felt the song resembled a Bollywood-style track more than a World Cup anthem. A few users also described the choreography and expressions as repetitive.

Nora's Announcement Post

In her announcement post, Nora credited the creative team behind the project, including the director, choreographers, dancers, stylists and production crew who helped bring the music video to life.

About 'Siir Siir' And FIFA World Cup 2026

Nora's association with FIFA continues to grow with Siir Siir, following her memorable involvement during the 2022 World Cup. The track features on FIFA's official World Cup album, a global music project that brings together artists from diverse cultures and genres. Its release comes just ahead of Nora's appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

From admiration to criticism, Siir Siir has generated plenty of online chatter, ensuring it remains firmly in the spotlight ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to unfold across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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