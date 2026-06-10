Alpha Teaser X Reactions: 'Big Disaster' To 'Cool' — Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Divides Internet

Yash Raj Films unveiled the first teaser of Alpha on Wednesday, offering audiences a glimpse into the newest chapter of the YRF Spy Universe. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film explores the origin story of a young operative trained for high-stakes missions from childhood. Soon after the teaser dropped online, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

Here's how X users reacted to the Alpha teaser:

Several viewers praised Alia Bhatt's action avatar and felt the teaser effectively set up the film's premise. Some also appreciated the stylish presentation and said they were excited to see the trailer.

Not everyone was impressed. A section of users called the teaser underwhelming, while others felt certain elements resembled action films they had seen before.

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While a few felt Alia Bhatt appeared miscast despite finding the premise intriguing. Some also argued that the teaser was receiving unnecessary criticism and appreciated its fresh take on the spy genre.

More About 'Alpha'

The teaser revolves around a father-daughter relationship, with Bobby Deol's character training Alia's character as part of a secret programme designed to create elite next-generation soldiers.

Sharvari and Anil Kapoor also feature in the film, which is directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, along with screenwriters Soumil Shukla and Sridhar Raghavan.

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Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha expands the popular YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3. The film marks the franchise's first female-led standalone entry in the YRF Spy Universe, with Alia Bhatt taking centre stage as the titular spy.

Watch The Teaser Here:

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