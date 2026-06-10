Alpha Teaser X Reactions: 'Big Disaster' To 'Cool' — Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Divides Internet

Yash Raj Films unveiled the first teaser of Alpha on Wednesday, offering audiences a glimpse into the newest chapter of the YRF Spy Universe. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film explores the origin story of a young operative trained for high-stakes missions from childhood. Soon after the teaser dropped online, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.
Here's how X users reacted to the Alpha teaser:
Several viewers praised Alia Bhatt's action avatar and felt the teaser effectively set up the film's premise. Some also appreciated the stylish presentation and said they were excited to see the trailer.
This teaser looks good...alia on action mode ????— Anjali (@Vada_paaww) June 10, 2026
Its really Worth it ????????✅️ Good teaser— ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@VikramPraj39672) June 10, 2026
Impressive trailer.— Mr.Bhaskar Pyne. (@bhaskar_pyne) June 10, 2026
I liked it...it looked very good— Farha Farha (@Farha89Farha) June 10, 2026
The teaser is good, now there will be a lot of unnecessary hate from those who don't know anything about movies and because they have seen Dhurandhar !— Raaj TeewaRi (@_raajteewari) June 10, 2026
Movie might fail, but this teaser doesn't deserve unnecessary hate.
Wow What's a Teaser ????— TheXsurendar (@bollywood61857) June 10, 2026
yrf has played smart with this teaser of alpha ,alia bhatt is looking cool in action , seated for the trailer— ????????????????????????????✨ (@_livlovlaugh) June 10, 2026
Looks exciting— Anand (@Anand_093) June 10, 2026
Story looks interesting and the visuals also look good and different from other spy universe films. Main problem is Alia. She isn't fitting in her role, she looks out of place.— King (@iamKing1837) June 10, 2026
Not everyone was impressed. A section of users called the teaser underwhelming, while others felt certain elements resembled action films they had seen before.
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Avg teaser but still better than war 2 teaser— Moksh Jain (@MokshJain475891) June 10, 2026
Lol!— Ministry of Random Affairs (@BharatMoRA) June 10, 2026
Is this how spies react on survival missions?
This movie is going to be a meme fest for the audience. pic.twitter.com/wECKoy3pfQ
Disaster— Rajat (@bitlazy_) June 10, 2026
Not promising...!— vicktorkrum007 (@kris0776) June 10, 2026
looks bit copied from Naked Weapon & Wanted (AngelinaJolie)
My honest reaction after watching alia's acting pic.twitter.com/C84G7fXUCn— Ayush ???? (@Itsayushyar) June 10, 2026
Such a crap ????????..... Destined to be a big disaster.— sandeepxkong (@sandeepxkong) June 10, 2026
While a few felt Alia Bhatt appeared miscast despite finding the premise intriguing. Some also argued that the teaser was receiving unnecessary criticism and appreciated its fresh take on the spy genre.
not surprised with the hate as its fresh and cool better than dehaati desi spy angle.. slick cinematography colour grading and action blocks Hollywood vibes!— Zafar (@phobicczafar) June 10, 2026
More About 'Alpha'
The teaser revolves around a father-daughter relationship, with Bobby Deol's character training Alia's character as part of a secret programme designed to create elite next-generation soldiers.
Sharvari and Anil Kapoor also feature in the film, which is directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, along with screenwriters Soumil Shukla and Sridhar Raghavan.
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Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha expands the popular YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3. The film marks the franchise's first female-led standalone entry in the YRF Spy Universe, with Alia Bhatt taking centre stage as the titular spy.
Watch The Teaser Here:
Alpha | The First Kill ❗️ pic.twitter.com/IoGCnYlPSL— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 10, 2026
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