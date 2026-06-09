'Dhamaal 4' Character Posters Out: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Everything To Know About Treasure-Hunt Comedy

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have finally unveiled the character posters of the film, giving fans their first proper look at the star-studded ensemble that will lead the next chapter of the popular comedy franchise.

The posters hint at the chaos, comedy and adventure that have become the franchise's trademark over the years.

What's the Story About?

This time, the Dhamaal gang finds itself chasing a mysterious treasure linked to a map marked with the letter "W". The story follows a group of eccentric friends who join forces with an IRS officer in search of a hidden fortune.

As expected, the journey is filled with bizarre situations, unexpected obstacles and plenty of comic confusion. The film promises to retain the franchise's signature blend of slapstick humour, quirky characters and larger-than-life adventures.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 reunites several familiar faces from the franchise while also introducing new additions to the ensemble.

The newly released posters feature Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films and is backed by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.

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The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Release Date Preponed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has been preponed and is now expected to arrive in cinemas on July 10, 2026, a week earlier than its previously announced July 17 release date.

A source quoted by the publication said, "Dhamaal 4 was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17. It'll now release a week earlier, on July 10. There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3. So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date."

Dhamaal Franchise

The Dhamaal franchise, which began with the 2007 hit Dhamaal and continued with Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019), remains one of Bollywood's most successful comedy series. With Total Dhamaal earning over Rs 154 crore in India, expectations are high for Dhamaal 4 as it prepares to bring another round of laughter and treasure-hunting chaos to the big screen.

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