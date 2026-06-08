Backrooms Worldwide Collections: Kane Parsons' Film Crosses $212 Million; Arrives In India Soon

A24's horror sensation Backrooms has achieved a major milestone at the global box office. Directed by 20-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons and based on his popular YouTube horror series, the film has now become the highest-grossing movie in A24's history.

According to Deadline, Backrooms has earned more than $212 million worldwide in just 10 days, surpassing the studio's previous record-holder, Marty Supreme. The film has collected $135.1 million in North America and $77.6 million from international markets, taking its global total to $212.7 million.

A Record Despite Big Weekend Drop

The film saw a sharp decline in its second weekend, earning $25.9 million in North America, down 68% from its opening weekend. However, that drop has done little to slow its overall success.

Globally, Backrooms added around $50 million during its second weekend, including $24.1 million from international territories, helping it comfortably cross the $200 million mark.

The achievement is particularly impressive because the film was made on a reported budget of just $10 million, making it one of the most profitable horror films of recent years.

Strong Response Across The World

Backrooms has performed strongly in several international markets. According to Deadline, Spain emerged as one of the film's best-performing territories with $2 million, while Malaysia and the Philippines recorded their biggest-ever opening weekends for an A24 release.

In the UK, the horror thriller added $3 million during its second weekend there, taking its UK total to $11.6 million. Australia and New Zealand have generated $7.9 million so far, while South Korea has earned $5.7 million after a strong second weekend decline of just 11%, setting more records for A24.

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About Backrooms

The movie is based on Kane Parsons' viral online horror series and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve in key roles.

Produced by A24 along with Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, 21 Laps and Phobos, the film has now grown into a major theatrical success.

When Is Backroom Releasing In India?

Following its record-breaking run overseas, Backrooms is now preparing for its India release. The horror thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

With strong word-of-mouth and growing popularity among horror fans, the film will be looking to continue its remarkable box office journey when it opens in India later this week.

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