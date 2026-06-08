Manoj Bajpayee's Governor Recreates The 1990s With Special Ticket Prices; In Cinemas On June 12

The makers of Governor have come up with a unique way to promote the film ahead of its release. Inspired by the movie's 1990s setting, they have introduced special ticket prices that take audiences back to the era when watching a film in theatres was much more affordable.

A Nostalgic Marketing Idea

Instead of a regular promotional campaign, the team behind Governor has chosen to recreate the feel of the 1990s by offering tickets at prices similar to those seen during that decade.

The idea is not just about making movie tickets cheaper. It is also meant to help audiences connect with the time period in which the story unfolds and relive the experience of going to theatres before the age of streaming platforms and digital entertainment.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote: "The story is historic and the ticket prices too. GOVERNOR, in cinemas on 12th June 2026."

What Is Governor About?

The story of Governor takes place in 1991, a period when India faced a major financial crisis that challenged the country's economy and leadership.

The film follows the story of a determined governor who is given the responsibility of helping the nation navigate one of its toughest phases. Through the character, Manoj Bajpayee portrays a man dealing with difficult decisions, immense pressure and the responsibility of guiding the country through uncertain times.

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Speaking about the film earlier, Bajpayee had said the film explores how one ordinary person's actions can influence the course of history.

Cast And Crew

The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the film also features Adah Sharma and Madhoo in important roles.

The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film's songs are penned by Javed Akhtar, while the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

With its historical backdrop and unusual ticket-pricing campaign, Governor is looking to offer audiences a glimpse into a crucial chapter of India's past when it arrives in theatres on June 12.

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