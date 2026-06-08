Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: From Karuppu To Dridam — Here's What To Watch

The second week of June brings a small but exciting line-up of South Indian OTT releases. From Suriya's courtroom fantasy drama and Shane Nigam's crime thriller to the latest season of a popular anthology series, viewers can expect a mix of action, suspense and relationship-driven stories across Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha.

Karuppu (Prime Video)

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action-fantasy courtroom drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The story follows a determined lawyer who takes on powerful forces in the fight for justice. As his legal battle becomes increasingly dangerous, divine intervention, Vettai Karuppu, changes the course of events, adding a fantasy element to the courtroom drama.

Streaming from June 12

Veerabhadradu (Prime Video)

The Telugu version of Karuppu, titled Veerabhadradu, will also begin streaming this week. The film revolves around a lawyer's relentless pursuit of justice and the unexpected arrival of Lord Veerabhadra in human form to help him fight corruption and protect the innocent. Directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya and Trisha, the film combines courtroom drama, fantasy and mass-action elements while delivering a message about truth and righteousness.

Streaming from June 12

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Dridam (JioHotstar)

Directed by Martin Joseph, Dridam stars Shane Nigam as Vijay Radhakrishnan, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector who arrives at a rural police station expecting a peaceful posting. However, his plans are disrupted when a series of murders and a major bank robbery shock the region.

As the investigation progresses, he discovers surprising links between the crimes and finds himself under growing pressure to solve the case. The Malayalam film also features Sanya, Shobi Thilakan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Nandan Unni and Kottayam Ramesh in important roles.

Streaming from June 12

Sshhh Season 3 (Aha)

The Tamil romantic anthology series returns for a third season with a fresh cast and brand-new stories. Known for exploring relationships, hidden desires and modern-day emotional conflicts, Sshhh has built a strong following among younger viewers.

The latest season promises bolder storytelling and more intense narratives than its predecessors, with each episode focusing on different characters navigating love, identity and personal choices. The cast of Sshhh Season 3 stars Poonam Bajwa, Thamizhvani, Divi, Kiran Rathore, and Divya Ganesan.

Streaming from June 12

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