Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan's Sports Drama Scores Big In First Weekend; Check Earnings

Ram Charan's Peddi has now crossed the Rs 150-crore-net mark in India within just four days of release, helped by a solid jump in collections on its first Sunday.

Peddi earned Rs 31.9 crore net in India on Day 4, which is 10.6% higher than its Day 3 collection of Rs 28.85 crore, according to the latest estimates from Sacnilk. The film was screened in 9,068 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 41.5% on Sunday.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 157.15 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 187.02 crore.

The film is also performing well overseas. It collected Rs 4 crore gross on Day 4, taking its overseas total to Rs 46 crore gross. As a result, worldwide gross collection of Peddi, which was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore, has climbed to Rs 233.02 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Journey

Peddi started its box office journey with paid previews on June 3, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows. It then opened with a massive Rs 51 crore net on Day 1.

Collections dropped to Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2 but picked up again on the weekend. The film earned Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3 and further increased on Day 4.

Language-Wise Collections

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 27.50 crore net from 4,437 shows and recording 61% occupancy.

The Hindi version collected Rs 3.85 crore from 3,889 shows with 23% occupancy. Tamil and Kannada versions earned Rs 0.25 crore each, while the Malayalam version added Rs 0.05 crore.

Occupancy In Major Regions

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 60.62% on Sunday.

Among major centres, Visakhapatnam led with 88.5% occupancy, followed by Vijayawada (80.3%), Kakinada (79.3%), Guntur (72.3%), and Hyderabad (66.3%).

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In the Hindi market, Pune posted the best occupancy at 44.8%, followed by Bengaluru (34.8%) and Mumbai (32.5%).

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 4, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the highest share with Rs 27.60 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 4.25 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 1 crore, Kerala Rs 0.10 crore, and the rest of India Rs 5 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a spirited villager who brings his community together through sports to protect their pride from a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in important roles.

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