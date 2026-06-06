'Peddi' Director As Janhvi Kapoor's Scenes Come Under Scrutiny, Orders Changes

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has apologised after several viewers criticised the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film. The filmmaker also confirmed that changes will be made to certain scenes currently being shown in theatres.

The criticism surfaced soon after the film's release, with many social media users accusing the makers of unnecessarily sexualising Janhvi Kapoor's character. Viewers pointed to multiple close-up shots focused on her body and also raised concerns about a scene in which Ram Charan's character kisses her without consent.

As discussions around the film intensified online, Buchi Babu addressed the issue through a statement on X.

Director's Statement

In his statement, the filmmaker said the team had listened to audience feedback and understood the concerns being raised.

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

Buchi Babu said he has always respected women and denied any intention to demean female characters.

"We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

The director also issued an apology to viewers who felt otherwise.

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"If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."

Scenes To Be Modified

Confirming that action has already been taken, Buchi Babu said the makers have decided to alter the portions that triggered criticism.

"After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions," he said. He added that filmmakers must remain sensitive to changing audience expectations and perspectives.

About The Film ‘Peddi'

Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and follows the story of a man fighting for the identity and rights of his village through sport.

The film has received mixed reviews since its release, though Ram Charan's performance has been widely praised.

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On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale opposite Tiger Shroff, while Ram Charan is set to reunite with director Sukumar for his next film.

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