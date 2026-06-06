Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Witnesses Dip After Record Start, Mints This Amount

Ram Charan's Peddi collected Rs 26.90 crore net in India on Day 2 from 10,113 shows, which is 47.3% lower than its opening-day collection of Rs 51 crore.

Overall occupancy stood at 32.8%, showing a noticeable drop from the previous day but still reflecting decent audience interest.

After two days in theatres, including paid previews, the sports drama has earned Rs 96.40 crore net and Rs 114.49 crore gross in India. The film also added Rs 8 crore gross from overseas markets on Friday, taking its international total to Rs 36 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 150.49 crore.

Strong Start Since Release

The film opened with paid previews on June 3 and earned Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows while recording an excellent 72% occupancy. On its official opening day, collections jumped to Rs 51 crore net from 12,412 shows with 45.5% occupancy.

Language-Wise Performance Day 2

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings. It collected Rs 24.20 crore on Day 2 and recorded 52% occupancy across 4,950 shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 2.25 crore from 4,220 shows with 14% occupancy. Tamil contributed Rs 0.25 crore from 575 shows at 17% occupancy, while Kannada collected Rs 0.17 crore from 184 shows with 21% occupancy. Malayalam generated Rs 0.03 crore from 184 shows and recorded the lowest occupancy among all languages at 9%.

Occupancy-Wise Performance Day 2

The Telugu version saw audience turnout increase as the day progressed. Occupancy rose from 29.85% in morning shows to 48.15% in the afternoon, 57.08% in the evening and 60.15% at night.

Among major Telugu centres, Visakhapatnam recorded the highest occupancy at 78.8%, followed by Kakinada at 76.8% and Vijayawada at 68%. Hyderabad, the film's largest market, registered 52.3% occupancy across 946 shows and reached 73% during night shows.

On the other hand, NCR reported the lowest Telugu occupancy at 14.5%.

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In the Kannada market, Tumakuru posted the highest occupancy at 44.7%, while Belagavi recorded only 5.8%. In Tamil, Kochi emerged as the best-performing location with 63.5% occupancy, while Dindigul reported no audience turnout.

State-Wise Collections Day 2

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the biggest contributors, generating Rs 25 crore gross on Day 2. Karnataka followed with Rs 3.23 crore, while the Rest of India contributed Rs 3 crore. Tamil Nadu added Rs 0.70 crore and Kerala contributed Rs 0.07 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a young man who brings his village together through sports to take on a powerful rival. The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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