'Gullak' Season 5 Reviews: Fans Welcome The Mishras Back, But Annu Mishra's Recast Divides Viewers

The Mishras are back. Gullak Season 5 premiered on Sony LIV on June 5, taking viewers back to the familiar world of Mishra Nivas with more family banter, everyday struggles and heartfelt moments.

Early reviews suggest the new season retains the warmth, humour and relatability that have defined the series, though some critics note that viewers may need time to adjust to Anant V. Joshi stepping into the role of Annu Mishra.

Netizens React To 'Gullak' Season 5

Soon after its release, viewers flooded social media with reactions, praising the show's relatable storytelling, emotional moments and the return of the Mishra family. While some fans shared their thoughts on the new season's themes, others shared their disappointment with the major cast change involving Annu Mishra and weekly episode drop format.

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More About 'Gullak' Season 5

The new season picks up after the events of Season 4 and follows the Mishras as they navigate changing circumstances while holding on to the values that define their close-knit family.

Season 5 also marks a major casting update, with Anant V Joshi stepping into the role of Annu Mishra, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the character in the previous seasons.

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The series continues to feature Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra, Harsh Mayar as Aman Mishra and Sunita Rajwar as Bittu Ki Mummy. Additional cast members include Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gopal Dutt, Manuj Sharma and Helly Shah.

Known for its simple yet emotionally resonant storytelling, Gullak has built a loyal fanbase over the years, and Season 5 aims to continue that legacy with another slice-of-life journey inside Mishra Nivas.

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