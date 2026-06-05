'Gullak' Season 5 Reviews: Fans Welcome The Mishras Back, But Annu Mishra's Recast Divides Viewers

The Mishras are back. Gullak Season 5 premiered on Sony LIV on June 5, taking viewers back to the familiar world of Mishra Nivas with more family banter, everyday struggles and heartfelt moments.
Early reviews suggest the new season retains the warmth, humour and relatability that have defined the series, though some critics note that viewers may need time to adjust to Anant V. Joshi stepping into the role of Annu Mishra.
Netizens React To 'Gullak' Season 5
Soon after its release, viewers flooded social media with reactions, praising the show's relatable storytelling, emotional moments and the return of the Mishra family. While some fans shared their thoughts on the new season's themes, others shared their disappointment with the major cast change involving Annu Mishra and weekly episode drop format.
#CellebIndia's #Gullak5 Review#Gullak reminds us that the most beautiful stories are often found in the smallest homes????#AnantJoshi deserves special praise for successfully carrying forward Annu's legacy,— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) June 5, 2026
while #HellyShah brings freshness and charm to Dr. Preeti's… pic.twitter.com/mJxVcxYmZZ
Anant Joshi tries very hard but Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu bhaiya and his story telling is pure nostalgia. #Gullak #Annubhaiya— Devankar Nayak (@DevankarNayak) June 5, 2026
Gullak stopped working for me after the second time. Season 5 (!) does not change this.— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) June 5, 2026
Review:https://t.co/jea1w4Z3XS
Can familiarity continue to be fun in a series which beguiled us with its relatable small joys and sorrows? And yes, I did miss Vaibhav Raj Gupta. My review of season five of the much-loved #Gullak https://t.co/ncv8tAKZbg— shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) June 5, 2026
This doesn't seem fair to the audience. Viewers now have to wait until Friday for every new episode, which takes away much of the excitement and anticipation. Many people are likely to criticize this decision because it has diminished one of the main attractions of the series.— broken soul (@brokensoul_15) June 5, 2026
Ten minutes into #Gullak5 and I'm already missing old #anumishra— Anxious Balak (@LSGArmy) June 5, 2026
Review: Gullak Season 5 review: Not the most exciting watch anymore, but maybe that's the point. Still feels like comfort food in web series form simple, wholesome and filled with the same warmth that made us fall in love with the Mishra family— India Forums (@indiaforums) June 5, 2026
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.#GullakSeason5 #Gullak… pic.twitter.com/N5OE2nA4gv
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More About 'Gullak' Season 5
The new season picks up after the events of Season 4 and follows the Mishras as they navigate changing circumstances while holding on to the values that define their close-knit family.
Season 5 also marks a major casting update, with Anant V Joshi stepping into the role of Annu Mishra, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the character in the previous seasons.
ALSO READ: 'Gullak' Season 5 OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch The Mishras' Next Chapter
The series continues to feature Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra, Harsh Mayar as Aman Mishra and Sunita Rajwar as Bittu Ki Mummy. Additional cast members include Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gopal Dutt, Manuj Sharma and Helly Shah.
Known for its simple yet emotionally resonant storytelling, Gullak has built a loyal fanbase over the years, and Season 5 aims to continue that legacy with another slice-of-life journey inside Mishra Nivas.
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