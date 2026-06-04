'Gullak' Season 5 OTT Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch The Mishras' Next Chapter

The Mishra family is ready to open the doors of Mishra Nivas once again. After winning audiences over with its simple storytelling, relatable characters and slice-of-life moments, Gullak is returning for a fifth season that promises more laughter, family drama and emotional twists.

The newly released trailer revisits the familiar world of Mishra Nivas, bringing back the everyday moments and middle-class charm that define the series. While a renovated home and new additions like Wi-Fi hint at changing times, the show's focus on family bonds, conversations and daily struggles remains unchanged.

What happened in Season 4?

Season 5 arrives after an emotional fourth season that explored the changing dynamics within the Mishra household. The previous season saw Aman navigating the challenges of growing up, while his elder brother Annu finally achieved a breakthrough in his professional life after facing several setbacks.

What To Expect From Season 5?

Season 5 continues to follow the lives of the Mishras as they navigate changing times while staying rooted in the values that have made them one of the most loved families on Indian streaming platforms.

One of the key storylines this season centres on Annu Mishra, who appears to be considering moving into a separate apartment.

The development could bring significant changes to the family, as Season 5 explores themes of ambition, independence, self-discovery and the challenges that come with adulthood.

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A Major Casting Change

Season 5 introduces a significant casting update, with Anant V. Joshi taking over the role of Annu Mishra from Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who portrayed the character in previous seasons.

The series continues to star Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra, Harsh Mayar as Aman Mishra and Sunita Rajwar as Bittu Ki Mummy. The ensemble cast also includes Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gopal Dutt, Manuj Sharma and Helly Shah.

When And Where To Watch?

Gullak Season 5 will premiere on June 5, 2026, and will be available to stream on Sony LIV.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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