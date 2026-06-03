Michael OTT Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch Biopic On King Of Pop

After a record-breaking run at the global box office, Michael, the much-talked-about biographical drama based on the life of music icon Michael Jackson, is preparing for its digital debut. Fans who missed the film in theatres will soon be able to stream it from home.

What Is Michael About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael follows the extraordinary journey of the King of Pop.

The story begins with his early years as part of the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, which started as a family act featuring brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. Managed by their father, Joe Jackson, the group quickly outgrew local stages and rose to national prominence.

The story also traces his rise through some of the most defining moments of his career, including the era of the Bad World Tour.

The film explores both the performer seen on stage and the man behind the fame, highlighting the challenges, pressures and achievements that shaped one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

Cast Of The Film

Michael Jackson is portrayed by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who makes his feature film debut with the project. Juliano Valdi plays the younger version of the singer.

The ensemble cast also includes Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Mike Myers, KeiLyn Durrel Jones and Jessica Sula in key roles.

Box Office Success

Released in cinemas on April 24, Michael emerged as one of the biggest musical biopics ever made. The film has earned nearly $850 million worldwide, including more than $340 million in North America and over $500 million internationally.

The strong commercial performance has placed it among the highest-grossing music biopics of all time, with reports suggesting a sequel is already being developed.

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When And Where To Watch?

Michael will premiere digitally in India on June 9, 2026, exclusively on BookMyShow Stream.

Internationally, the film is also set to release on major premium video-on-demand platforms on the same date, while DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD editions are scheduled to arrive on July 14.

How To Watch Online?

Unlike a traditional OTT release, Michael will follow a rent-or-buy model on BookMyShow Stream for Indian viewers.

Viewers who rent the film will generally have 30 days to start watching it and 48 hours to complete viewing once playback begins. Those who purchase the title will be able to keep it permanently in their digital library.

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Watch Michael Trailer Here:

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