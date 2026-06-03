Obsession Box Office Collection, Day 5: Curry Baker's Horror Thriller Earns Rs 2.75 Crore In India

Obsession is slowly gaining momentum and is emerging as one of the surprise box office successes this year. The horror thriller, directed by debutant filmmaker Curry Baker, has generated massive buzz on social media due to its plotline and is doing well at the Indian box office.

Obsession Box Office Collection India

According to the latest Sacnilk estimates, Obsession collected Rs 2.75 crore net in India on its fifth day, Tuesday, June 2, which marks a 37.5% increase over Monday, June 1, when it collected Rs 2 crore. The film recorded an overall English occupancy of 54.86% on Tuesday, with the maximum being in Hyderabad (75.5%).

With the film's earnings on Tuesday across 1,728 shows, its total India net collection is now at Rs 12.50 crore. Obsession's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 14.87 crore.

The growing popularity of the film has been driven by positive word-of-mouth and widespread discussions on social media platforms, where fans of the horror genre have praised its unique storyline and unsettling atmosphere.

Obsession follows the story of Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a lonely employee at a music store who has long been in love with his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette.

After he fails to confess his feelings, Bear buys a mysterious item called the One Wish Willow from a crustal shop and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anyone else in the world. The wish comes true, but with terrifying consequences. Besides the lead duo, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter also appear in supporting roles.

Obsession opened in India with Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, May 29, across 859 shows. The film witnessed strong growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 6 crore during its opening weekend. Despite a dip on Monday, the horror thriller has bounced back on Day 5.

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As of now, the film has earned over $111 million in the United States, which is approximately Rs 1,060.87 crore. Its worldwide collection stands at around $155 million (Rs 1,489.02 crore).

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