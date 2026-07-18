Gadkari Backs AI-Driven Agriculture To Improve Farm Efficiency

Terming the use of artificial intelligence in farming a game-changing intervention, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday stressed the need to train farmers in AI and drone-based technologies, saying they can help reduce water consumption, optimise fertiliser use, detect crop diseases early and improve overall farm productivity.

He said wider adoption of these technologies would make agriculture more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective for farmers.

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Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said AI and drone-based technologies have the potential to make farming more efficient and sustainable. "AI can reduce water usage, optimise fertiliser application and identify diseases before they spread. It is essential to train farmers in using AI and drones so they can benefit from these advancements," Gadkari said.

He said the Agrovision Foundation, where he serves as chief mentor, is working to bring AI-driven farming practices to at least 1,000 orange growers and 5,000 sugarcane farmers across Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

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The initiative aims to improve crop productivity while reducing input costs through precision agriculture.

Gadkari also lauded the Agricultural Development Trust and its chairman Rajendra Pawar for leveraging modern technology in farming and animal husbandry.

He said the organisation has played a key role in training farmers, providing technical guidance and promoting scientific agricultural practices.

The minister said the Trust's model has demonstrated how technology-led interventions can improve farm productivity and sustainability.

He urged stakeholders to replicate similar initiatives across Vidarbha to accelerate the adoption of modern agricultural practices and enhance farmers' incomes while making the sector more resilient to future challenges.

(With PTI inputs)

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