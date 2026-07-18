Adani Hails Skyroot's Vikram-1 Success As India's Private Space Sector Reaches Historic Milestone

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace co-founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Bharath Daka, along with the company's team, after Vikram-1 became India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket to successfully reach orbit.

Taking to X, Adani said, "History has been made as India's private space sector enters a new era with Vikram-1 acing all mission objectives on its maiden orbital flight. True proof of what Atmanirbhar Bharat means!"

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He also lauded the young team behind the mission, noting that its average age is just 28 years, and said the achievement demonstrates to the world what young India is capable of accomplishing. He also congratulated ISRO and IN-SPACe for enabling the milestone.

The congratulatory message came after Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Mission Aagaman from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Following a brief automated hold, the mission lifted off and successfully deployed multiple technology demonstration payloads and commemorative postcards into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit.

The 22-metre-tall Vikram-1 is a three-stage launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by indigenous propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines. It is designed to carry payloads of up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit.

The mission also carried a handwritten message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi among its commemorative payloads.

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After the launch, Modi spoke with Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana, describing the mission as a defining moment for India's space ecosystem and saying greater private sector participation would accelerate innovation and strengthen the country's growing space economy.

The Hyderabad-based company plans to begin commercial orbital launches after completing additional demonstration missions.

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