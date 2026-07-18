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Watch: Skyroot's Vikram-1 Becomes India's First Privately Developed Rocket To Lift Off

Mission Aagaman is the maiden orbital test flight of Skyroot Aerospace, marking the first attempt by an Indian private company to reach orbit with its rocket.

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Watch: Skyroot's Vikram-1 Becomes India's First Privately Developed Rocket To Lift Off
Skyroots Vikram 1
Source: NDTV

India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has been successfully launched at exactly 12:05 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 

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Mission Aagaman is the maiden orbital test flight of Skyroot Aerospace, marking the first attempt by an Indian private company to reach orbit with its rocket. 

Vikram-1 is also India's first orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure. The build will help its performance as the material is lighter and stronger than conventional rocket-grade steel. 

The rocket's orbital adjustment module is powered by a fully 3D-printed liquid engine, marking the first time such an engine is being used on an Indian orbital launch vehicle.

The first stage of Vikram-1 is the country's longest monolithic carbon composite rocket stage. It showcases advances in indigenous composite manufacturing and aerospace engineering. According to the company, Vikram-1 uses advanced pneumatic systems to separate rocket stages and payload fairings. 

The mission is designed to deploy payloads weighing up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with a 60-degree inclination.

Among the payloads is the EMBRACE mission carrying robotic arm technology designed for future space debris removal. This makes Aagaman a platform for testing technologies aimed at cleaning Earth's crowded orbital environment.

 

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