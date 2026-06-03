Made In India: A Titan Story — Cast, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch Untold Story Of Iconic Watch Brand

Most Indians know Titan as a trusted watch brand, but very few know the story of how it all began. Long before Titan became a household name, it was an ambitious idea driven by a small team that believed an Indian company could compete with the world's biggest watchmakers.

That journey is now at the centre of Made In India – A Titan Story, a new biographical drama that revisits one of India's biggest business success stories.

What Is The Series About?

Based on journalist Vinay Kamath's book TITAN: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, the series explores the creation and growth of Titan under the Tata Group.

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the show follows Xerxes Desai, the man who envisioned an Indian watch brand capable of challenging international competitors. From building a team and overcoming setbacks to transforming Titan into a globally recognised name, the series traces the key moments that shaped the company's rise.

Unlike a typical corporate drama, Made In India – A Titan Story focuses on the human side of building a brand. It highlights the risks, failures and sacrifices that often go unnoticed behind successful businesses.

Cast, Characters And Crew

Jim Sarbh leads the series as Xerxes Desai, while Naseeruddin Shah plays J.R.D. Tata, whose support and guidance become crucial to Titan's journey.

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The cast also includes Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Satyen Chaturvedi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, Rahul Dev, Joy Sengupta, Ashwath Bhatt, Viraf Patel, Prateeksha Lonkar and Paresh Ganatra.

The series is directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu.Episode Count

Episode Count

The series consists of six episodes, each with a runtime of approximately one hour.

When And Where To Watch

Made In India – A Titan Story premiered on June 3, 2026, and is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player. All six episodes of the biographical drama are available to watch on the platform.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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