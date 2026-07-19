The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Epic Continues Strong Run, Mints This Amount

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is off to a strong start in India. After a solid opening on July 17, the epic fantasy film saw a healthy jump in collections on its second day as more audiences flocked to theatres

With just two days of business, the film is now closing in on the Rs 40 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Here's the box office report:

On Day 2, The Odyssey collected Rs 22 crore net in India, registering a 26.4% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 17.40 crore on July 17. The film played across 8,791 shows nationwide.

With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 39.40 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 47.03 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Language-wise Performance

The English version continued to drive the film's business, collecting Rs 17.75 crore with an impressive 86% occupancy across 4,584 shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 2.35 crore from 2,998 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.15 crore from 691 shows. The Tamil version added Rs 0.75 crore across 518 shows.

Occupancy Trend

The English version recorded an overall 39.33% occupancy on Saturday. It began the day with 24.89% occupancy in the morning, which rose to 40.56% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 45.89%, while the night shows registered the highest turnout at 46%.

Going by the current trend, the Christopher Nolan directorial is expected to continue its strong run over the remainder of its opening weekend.

ccupancy In Major Regions

The film continued to perform best in the southern markets.

Chennai led the charts with 67% overall occupancy, followed by Hyderabad at 51%, Bengaluru at 43.3%, Kochi at 42%, and Pune at 41.5%. Among the metro cities, Mumbai recorded 27% occupancy, while the National Capital Region (NCR) stood at 29.5%. Kolkata registered 30.8%, and Ahmedabad reported 22% occupancy.

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The Hindi version witnessed relatively lower occupancy, with Jaipur (21.3%) and Pune (21.5%) leading the dubbed version, followed by NCR (17%), Lucknow (17.5%), Bhopal (16.5%), Chandigarh (15.5%), and Mumbai (14.3%).

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a dangerous journey home after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures and life-threatening challenges along the way.

The film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.

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