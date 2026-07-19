ICICI Vs HDFC Bank: Profit, Asset Quality To Margins — Q1 Results Compared

HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. reported their earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 this week. NDTV Profit breaks down the differences between net profit, net interest income, asset quality, and other key metrics.

Net Profit

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a strong start to FY27, with standalone net profit rising 16% year-on-year to Rs 14,804 crore in the June quarter from Rs 12,768 crore in the year ago period while comfortably beating Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 13,373 crore.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Worsens

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 5% year-on-year, posting a bottom-line of Rs 19,059 crore, as against Rs 18,155 crore in the year-ago period, in-line with analysts' estimates of Rs 19,720 crore

Net Interest Income

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid for ICICI Bank increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 24,385 crore, compared with Rs 21,635 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

NII, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, for HDFC Bank, rose 6.7% to Rs 33,534 crore from Rs 31,438 crore.

Asset Quality

ICICI Bank's asset quality strengthened further during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 1.38%, down from 1.67% a year ago and better than Bloomberg's estimate of 1.45%. Net NPAs eased to 0.35% from 0.41% in the year-ago period, also beating the consensus estimate of 0.37%.

HDFC Bank's asset quality worsened as compared to the preceding quarter with Gross NPA rising to 1.17% from 1.15% and Net NPA rising to 0.41% from 0.38%.

Operating Profit

ICICI Bank's operating profit rose to Rs 20,386 crore, up from Rs 17,505 crore in Q1 FY26, and ahead of analysts' estimate of Rs 19,278 crore.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit, NII, Margins Beat Street Estimates; Asset Quality Improves

HDFC Bank's operating profit took a hit and declined 21.2% to Rs 28,168 crore from Rs 35,734 crore.Net interest margin (NIM) on total assets came in at 3.26%, slightly below analysts' estimate of 3.32%, while NIM on interest-earning assets came in at 3.40%.

ICICI Bank seems to have displayed a better performance in its first quarter results, in comparison to that of HDFC Bank, with the former's net profit, NII, asset quality and operating profit consistently outperforming the latter.

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