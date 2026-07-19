Nagaland Landslide: 4 Dead, Several Feared Trapped In Mon District

At least four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rain struck Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, while four more people, including children, are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

Mon Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak said eight people were feared dead and four bodies had been recovered so far as search and rescue operations continued in the affected area, NDTV reported.

The landslide washed away several houses and triggered flash floods, while a large volume of water flowing into the area complicated rescue efforts, police sources said.

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Personnel from the Assam Rifles, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Nagaland Police, local volunteers and other agencies continued search and rescue operations despite persistent rainfall, fresh landslides and difficult terrain.

The continuous rain triggered multiple landslides across Mon district, blocking several roads and disrupting connectivity. Authorities said efforts were underway to clear debris, restore access and assess damage to public infrastructure while monitoring vulnerable locations for further landslides.

Johnny Ruangmei, Joint CEO of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), said incessant rainfall since early Sunday had triggered flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas, according to India Today.

Apart from Mon district, Tuli subdivision in Mokokchung district and several other parts of Nagaland have also been affected by landslides, flash floods, road blockages and damage to public infrastructure and private property as heavy monsoon rains continue.

Nagaland CM Expresses Grief

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he was "deeply distressed" by the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the disaster and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Rio said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and had deployed the NSDMA, district administration, SDRF, Nagaland Police, Assam Rifles and local communities to carry out search and rescue operations.

He also announced immediate ex-gratia assistance for the families of those killed and relief for residents affected by the disaster.

"The Government will extend immediate ex-gratia assistance to the families of the deceased and relief to all those affected." he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also expressed grief over the incident and said authorities were working together to carry out search, rescue and relief operations.

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With heavy rainfall expected to persist, authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant and stay away from vulnerable areas.

Mon town continues to bear the brunt of the rain-triggered disaster, with rescue teams searching for people feared trapped and assessing the damage caused by the flash floods and landslides.