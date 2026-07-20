SG Mart Q1 Results: Profit Rises 41%, Revenue Crosses Rs 1,300 Crore

SG Mart reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, with healthy growth in revenue, operating profit, and net profit. The company's operating performance improved significantly during the quarter, leading to a sharp expansion in margins despite a decline in other income.

Investors will be closely watching whether SG Mart can sustain its revenue momentum and margin expansion in the coming quarters, while also tracking the execution of its expansion plans following the proposed land acquisition and the company's new leadership appointments.

Revenue, Operating Profit Register Strong Growth

Revenue from operations rose 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,309 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 1,144 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit climbed 41.2% year-on-year to Rs 45.6 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 32.3 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Ebitda increased 62.2% to Rs 58.7 crore, up from Rs 36.2 crore a year ago, reflecting improved operational efficiency. As a result, the EBITDA margin expanded to 4.5%, compared with 3.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Other income, however, declined to Rs 10 crore from Rs 20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The strong operating performance and margin expansion helped SG Mart deliver robust bottom-line growth during the quarter, offsetting the impact of lower other income.

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Change in Leadership

In the exchange filing, the company also intimated that the board approved a series of leadership appointments effective July 20, 2026. Sanjay Gupta was appointed as Chairman & Managing Director for a five-year term, while Rohan Gupta was named Whole-time Director for five years, both subject to shareholders' approval. The board also appointed Chakram Kumar Singh as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Shruti Shrivastava as an Independent Director for a five-year term, subject to members' approval.

Upcoming Acquisitions

SG Mart also approved the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Tanwar Cargo Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (TCSPL) for Rs 85 crore in an all-cash deal. The transaction, expected to be completed by December 31, 2026, will make TCSPL a wholly owned subsidiary of SG Mart and is aimed at supporting the company's future expansion plans.

Share Price Performance

The stock was trading at Rs 688.5 apiece on the NSE, gaining over 8% in intraday trade on Monday.

Having said that, the stock has been in focus since the beginning of 2026, gaining over 76% during the period.

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