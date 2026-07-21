Five Stocks To Buy: Nestle India, Dabur, UltraTech Cement And More | July 21, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as consumer durables, banking, cement, and power.

Top picks include for Tuesday, July 21 Nestle India, Dabur India, Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Power Finance Corporation.

Nestle India

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP and Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, sees positive price action in the consumer durables space. He recommended a buy on Nestle India for a target of Rs 1,475 and Rs 1,500, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,415.

Dabur India

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, identified a buying opportunity in the consumer durables sector. He recommended entering Dabur India for an upside target of Rs 452, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 410.

Bank of India

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees technical strength in the banking sector. He recommended a buy on Bank of India for a target of Rs 156, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 140 to manage downside risk.

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UltraTech Cement

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One also highlighted momentum in the cement segment with a buy call on UltraTech Cement. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 12,400, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 11,600.

Power Finance Corporation

Osho Krishan of Angel One also sees strong technical momentum in the high-performance power space. He recommended a buy on Power Finance Corporation for an upside target of Rs 435 and Rs 438. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 400.

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