Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Sobha, IndiGo, SBI Mutual Fund, Alpine Texworld & More

Shares of One97 Communications, Sobha, IndiGo and BlueStone Jewellery will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition, SBI Mutual Funds and Alpine Texworld Ltd will list on the BSE and NSE.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Annual Premium Equivalent up 19% at Rs 585 crore versus Rs 493 crore.

New Business Premium grew by 18% to Rs 470 crore versus Rs 399 crore.

Value of New Business up 29% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 96 crore.

VNB Margin at 21.1% Vs 19.5%.

Expense Ratio stands at 20.7% Vs 19.6%.

Embedded value at Rs 7,382 crore, up 19.7%.

Solvency Ratio at 198% Vs 200%.

13 month persistency ratio at 85.9% Vs 84%.

61 month persistency ratio remains flat at 55.3%.

Sobha Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 50.8 crore versus Rs 13.6 crore.

Revenue rises 50% at Rs 1,278 crore versus Rs 852 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 77.8 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 6.1% Vs 2.8%.

To Issue NCDs Of `1,000 Cr On Pvt Placement Basis

Action Construction Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 22.3% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 97.7 crore.

Revenue rises 20.5% at Rs 786 crore versus Rs 652 crore.

Ebitda up 27% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 92.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 15% Vs 14.2%.

Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 8.8% at Rs 61.5 crore versus Rs 67.4 crore.

Revenue rises 8.1% at Rs 572 crore versus Rs 529 crore.

Ebitda up 5.8% at Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 88.2 crore.

Ebitda margin at 16.3% Vs 16.7%.

ALSO READ: Paytm Q1 Results: Profit Clocked For 5th Straight Quarter, Revenue Nears Rs 2,500 Crore

SML Isuzu Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 5.1% at Rs 63.6 crore versus Rs 67 crore.

Revenue rises 13.2% at Rs 958 crore versus Rs 846 crore.

Ebitda down 4.8% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 105 crore.

Ebitda margin at 10.4% Vs 12.4%.

Advait Jewels Q4 Result Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 27.9% at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 59.9 crore.

Net profit down 45.9% at Rs 8.7 crore versus Rs 16.2 crore.

Ebitda down 41.8% at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

Ebitda margin at 29% Vs 35.9%.

Jaiprakash Power Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 68.6% at Rs 469 crore versus Rs 278 crore.

Revenue rises 12.2% at Rs 1,776 crore versus Rs 1,583 crore.

Ebitda up 26.2% at Rs 759 crore versus Rs 601 crore.

Ebitda margin at 42.7% Vs 38%.

Saw one-time loss of Rs 194 crore in Q1.

BlueStone Jewellery Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 7 crore versus a loss of Rs 34.5 crore.

Revenue rises 49.5% at Rs 737 crore versus Rs 493 crore.

Ebitda up 93.2% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 55.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.6% Vs 11.3%.

Rallis India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 31.6% at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 95 crore.

Revenue rises 6.8% at Rs 1,022 crore versus Rs 957 crore.

Ebitda up 23.3% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 150 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.1% Vs 15.7%.

Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Result Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit up 16.1% at Rs 13.7 crore versus Rs 11.8 crore.

Revenue rises 11.3% at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 149 crore.

Ebitda up 17.7% at Rs 28.7 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore.

Ebitda margin at 17.3% Vs 16.4%.

Authum Investment Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 17.8% at Rs 1,111 crore versus Rs 943 crore.

Total income rises 21.3% at Rs 1,486 crore versus Rs 1,224 crore.

Central Mine Planning Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 53.9% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 75.6 crore.

Revenue rises 17.6% at Rs 481 crore versus Rs 409 crore.

Ebitda up 61.9% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 104 crore.

Ebitda margin at 34.9% Vs 25.4%.

Paytm Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 2,448.00 crore versus Rs 2,264.00 crore.

Net Profit up 20% to Rs 220.00 crore versus Rs 184.00 crore.

Ebitda up 54% to Rs 203.00 crore versus Rs 132.00 crore.

Margin at 8.3% versus 5.8%.

Stocks To Watch

Intellect Design Arena - launch of Credit Union Solution Suite for credit unions and mutuals globally.

launch of Credit Union Solution Suite for credit unions and mutuals globally. Sammaan Capital - Commenced tender offer for up to US$18 million of 9.70% senior secured social bonds due 2027.

Commenced tender offer for up to US$18 million of 9.70% senior secured social bonds due 2027. Ashiana housing - Ashiana Oma converted 224 units into bookings worth Rs. 372.45 crore; process began 18 July 2026.

- Ashiana Oma converted 224 units into bookings worth Rs. 372.45 crore; process began 18 July 2026. Redington - Redington signs 5-year strategic relationship with Resulticks for AI engagement expansion across Middle East, India and SESA.

Redington signs 5-year strategic relationship with Resulticks for AI engagement expansion across Middle East, India and SESA. Interglobe Aviation - IndiGo and CFM sign MoU paving the way to a record agreement for 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines.

ALSO READ: Mega IPOs, Mixed Returns: What Recent History Tells Us To Expect From SBI Funds' Listing

Listing

SBI Mutual Funds - SBI Funds Management Ltd was established in 1992 and is the largest asset management company (AMC) in India based on assets under management (AUM). The company offers a wide range of investment products such as equity funds, debt funds, hybrid funds, ETFs, and portfolio management services (PMS).

- SBI Funds Management Ltd was established in 1992 and is the largest asset management company (AMC) in India based on assets under management (AUM). The company offers a wide range of investment products such as equity funds, debt funds, hybrid funds, ETFs, and portfolio management services (PMS). Alpine Texworld Ltd – Co. is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics. The company focuses on producing high-quality textiles. The manufacturing facilities are well-equipped for specialized dyeing and finishing, offering a diversified range of products to garment manufacturers and traders. The facility has an annual installed capacity of 6,000 MT of cotton and blended yarn.

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