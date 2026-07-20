Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO GMP Today: Signals 27%+ Listing Gain On Day 2

The latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 115, indicating an estimated listing price of around Rs 539, or a premium of about 27% over the upper price band.

The Rs 450 crore IPO of Caliber Mining & Logistics which opened for subscription on July 17, was fully subscribed on Day 1.

Investors are tracking the issue closely as the company's strong earnings growth and positive grey market premium have boosted expectations of healthy demand during the subscription period.

Here's the latest GMP, price band, lot size, key dates and other details investors should know before bidding.

Caliber Mining IPO At A Glance

IPO Size: Rs 450 crore

Price Band: Rs 402-424

GMP Today: Rs 115

Expected Listing Premium: 27.12%

Issue Opened: July 17

Closes: July 21

Listing: July 24

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Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: Latest Subscription Status

The IPO has been booked 6.73 times so far on Monday, as per BSE data as of 10:39 a.m.

QIBs subscription: 0.32 times

Non Institutional Investors subscription: 19.38 times

Retail Individual Investors subscription: 4.97 times

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Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, Important Dates

The Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 94 lakh shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 402 and Rs 424 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 35 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,840. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,760. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,09,120.

Its subscription window will close on July 21, with the allotment expected to be finalised on July 22. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 23 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 24.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capex, clear debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Caliber Mining IPO Financial Performance

The company reported double-digit growth in both revenue and profit during FY26, indicating healthy operational performance ahead of its public issue.

The company reported a 20.03% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 157.90 crore in FY26 from Rs 131.55 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.29% YoY to Rs 1,677.66 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,430.40 crore in FY25.

The strong earnings growth is one reason market participants remain optimistic about the IPO.

What Does Caliber Mining & Logistics Do?

According to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company which was incorporated in 2014 specialises in mining services, undertaking overburden removal, coal extraction and coal transportation. Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated service provider specialising in coal extraction and coal logistics. Based in Maharashtra, the company offers comprehensive mining and logistics services, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail transportation coordination.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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