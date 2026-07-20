Alpine Texworld IPO GMP Signals Flat Listing Ahead Of Market Debut

Alpine Texworld shares are set to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, July 21. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Re 1, indicating a largely flat debut near the upper end of the IPO price band.

Note: A strong grey market premium generally reflects positive sentiment among unofficial market participants. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and may not accurately predict the stock's actual listing performance.

Alpine Texworld IPO Subscription Demand

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld was oversubscribed 1.40 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 16. It received bids for 1,68,76,274 shares against 1,20,24,000 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 1.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.09 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.54 times.

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Alpine Texworld IPO: Key Details

The Alpine Texworld IPO was a book-build issue of Rs 126.25 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.20 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors needed to bid for a single lot size of 142 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,910. Small Non-Institutional Investors needed to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,740. Big Non-Institutional Investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots, leading to an investment of Rs 10,13,880.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 100 and Rs 105 per share.

Its subscription window was open from July 14 to July 16, with allotment finalised on July 17. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 20 and refunds for non-allottees will be made on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Use Of Proceeds

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to finance setting up a new weaving unit, clearing debt, and for general corporate purposes.

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Financials

The company reported a 151.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 21.72 crore in FY26 from Rs 8.63 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 44.4% YoY to Rs 342.71 crore in FY26 from Rs 237.32 crore in FY25.

About Alpine Texworld

Alpine Texworld specialises in producing premium-quality textiles. It has expertise in weaving, open-end spinning, sizing, and solar-powered textile production.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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