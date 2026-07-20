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Karur Vyasa Bank Q1 Result: Operating Profit Up 36% To Rs 1,096; Gross NPA Decreases Marginally

Karur Vysya Bank saw an operating profit of Rs 1,096 crore on a year-on-year basis for its Q1FY26-27 results.

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Karur Vyasa Bank Q1 Result: Operating Profit Up 36% To Rs 1,096; Gross NPA Decreases Marginally
Karur Vysya Bank saw an operating profit of Rs 1,096 crore on a year-on-year basis for its Q1FY26-27 results.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. saw a 36% uptick  in its operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The private sector bank saw an operating profit of Rs 1,096 crore on a year-on-year basis in comparison to the previous financial year's Rs 806 crore.

The firm's gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased sequentially to 0.74% from 0.75%. The Net NPA was flat at 0.19% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Its net interest income increased to 32% at Rs 1,432 crore, compared to the year ago period's Rs 1,079 crore.

The bank's net profit saw a 44.9% increase to Rs 756 crore compared to Rs 521 crore in the prior financial year.

The provisions were down to Rs 90.3 crore compared to the previous quarter's Rs 258 crore.

(This is a developing story.)

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