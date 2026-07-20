UltraTech Q1 Result: Profit Rises 17% YoY, Revenue Grows 16% To Rs 21,276 Crore

UltraTech Cement reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by double-digit growth in revenue and profit, healthy volume expansion and an improvement in operating performance, as demand remained robust across housing, infrastructure and commercial construction.

The Aditya Birla Group company's net profit rose 16.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,600 crore, compared with Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 15.8% to Rs 24,648 crore, from Rs 21,276 crore a year earlier.

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At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 13.7% YoY to Rs 5,015 crore, compared with Rs 4,411 crore in the year-ago period. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 20.3% from 20.7% a year ago.

Grey cement sales volume rose 12.2% to 41.3 million tonnes during the quarter.

UltraTech said domestic sales volumes stood at 39.2 million tonnes, up 13.1% YoY, while capacity utilisation was 81% on an installed capacity of 200.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India.

The company added that operating EBITDA per tonne improved to Rs 1,214, compared with Rs 1,198 per tonne in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting continued focus on cost discipline and execution.

UltraTech also said its manufacturing platform continued to strengthen after crossing 200.1 MTPA domestic grey cement capacity and 205.5 MTPA global capacity, including its international operations, in April 2026.

The company expects to add 15.9 MTPA of capacity during FY27 and 29.8 MTPA during FY28 as it continues to expand through a combination of greenfield projects, brownfield expansions and debottlenecking initiatives.

Meanwhile, India Cements, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, reported a net profit of Rs 52 crore for the June quarter.

UltraTech Cement Share Price

On the bourses, UltraTech Cement share price rose up to 2.34% to an intraday high of Rs 12,000 per share. At 2:57 pm, the share was trading at 1.62% higher at Rs 11,915. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.52% lower at 77,744 levels.

UltraTech Cement share's 52-week high is Rs 13,104, while its 52-week low is Rs 10,329.

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