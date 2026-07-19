Spain Vs Argentina: Maharashtra Extends Hotel, Restaurant Timings Till 4 AM For FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Football fans across Maharashtra will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at restaurants, cafés and hotels without worrying about closing hours after the state government granted a one-time extension of operating hours until 4:00 AM on Monday, July 20.

The relaxation, issued by the Maharashtra Home Department under Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, follows a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Mumbai, seeking permission for hospitality establishments to remain open for live screenings of the tournament finale.

The order applies to licensed eateries, hotels and restaurants across the state and is valid only for the FIFA World Cup final.

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According to the government order, establishments must deploy adequate private security personnel inside and outside their premises and ensure that the extended operating hours do not lead to any law-and-order issues or public nuisance.

The order also bars illegal activities, obscene acts, loud music or any behaviour that could inconvenience the public. Restaurant managements will be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and conditions.

The Maharashtra government said all existing rules governing licensed establishments will continue to remain in force. Any violation of the law or breach of public peace could invite legal action, including withdrawal of the relaxation.

The order further authorises District Magistrates and Police Commissioners to impose additional restrictions or revoke the extended timings depending on local law-and-order requirements and prevailing conditions.

The decision comes after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Mumbai, in a letter dated July 19, requested permission for restaurants, hotels and eateries to remain open beyond their usual closing hours so fans could watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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According to media reports, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka (Bengaluru) and Assam have also extended the operating hours of restaurants, cafés and bars to facilitate live screenings of the FIFA World Cup final.

PTI reported that Kerala has declared a holiday on Monday for all schools, colleges and higher educational institutions to allow students to watch the FIFA World Cup final. The decision was taken after the state government received requests from students, many of whom wanted to stay up to watch Sunday's late-night final between Argentina and Spain.

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