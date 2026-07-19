Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And How To Download Memo

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 results anytime soon.

The direct link for the results will be activated on the board's official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in/results.

To view the Kerala Plus Two SAY results for 2026, students must input the necessary information. Results can be obtained via SMS, DigiLocker, mobile applications, and other means. Students are required to collect the official marksheet from their respective schools. The Kerala +2 examinations took place between June 29 and July 3.

Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 will be provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the board's official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. or at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Provide your roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Press the submit button to see your results.

Step 4: The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY results for 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Make sure to print it out and keep it safe for future reference.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 Via SMS?

Students can check their respective Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 by sending an SMS to 56263 from their registration number in the following format -> KERALA12 REGISTRATION NUMBER.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 Via Mobile App?

Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Say Result via the PRD LIVE mobile app. You need to download the app from Play Store or App Store, enter roll number and DOB, and view scores even if the website is slow.

Kerala Plus Two Say 2026: Main Exam Results

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Main Exam for 2026 demonstrated a solid overall performance, with results declared on May 26, 2026, showcasing an overall pass percentage of 77.97%. A total of 452,437 students appeared for the examination, with 30,561 achieving A+ grades in all subjects.

Science students topped the chart with the highest pass percentage of 84.52%, followed by Commerce at 74.74% and Humanities at 66.38%.

Girls achieved a pass percentage of 86.89%, while boys scored 68.41%.

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