House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where to Watch — All You Need to Know

As the Dance of the Dragons grows more intense, House of the Dragon Season 3 is gearing up for another explosive episode. After intense developments in Episode 4, all eyes are now on what's next for Rhaenyra, Aegon and the battle for the Iron Throne.

What Happened In Episode 4?

Episode 4 sees the war escalate across Westeros as Prince Daeron is forced to execute Kat's brother in Tumbleton, while Aegon is humiliated at refugee-filled Rook's Rest. Elsewhere, Rhaenyra moves to silence rumours about her children's legitimacy, Criston learns Aemond has disappeared and Daemon returns with the supposed head of Sheepstealer's rider. The episode ends with Alicent discovering that Helaena is pregnant.

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What To Expect From Episode 5?

The 67-minute Episode is set to intensify the Dance of the Dragons. The trailer shows Rhaenyra declaring: "My patience has its bounds." Aegon II arrives at Rook's Rest and Aemond openly denounces her as queen. It also teases new battles involving Daemon and Criston Cole, setting the stage for another action-packed chapter in the civil war.

Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood - Out Now

Episode 2: Queen's Landing - Out Now

Episode 3: Rhaenyra Triumphant - Out Now

Episode 4: Tumbleton - Out Now

Episode 5: July 19

Episode 6: July 26

Episode 7: August 2

Episode 8: August 9

Cast, Crew

Several key cast members have returned, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors —Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh. Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

When, Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, the fifth episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Watch The Episode Preview Here:

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