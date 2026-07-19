US Issues Travel Advisory For Americans Amid Iran Conflict; Flight Disruptions Possible

The United States has issued a security advisory urging Americans worldwide, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution amid escalating regional tensions and the risk of further conflict. The US State Department warned that the security environment remains "complex", with the possibility of unforeseen developments, and advised citizens abroad to stay alert and monitor official updates.

In its advisory, the State Department urged Americans to follow security guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate. It also warned, "Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation."

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The department said, "We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate."

The release further informed that ongoing tensions could lead to travel disruptions: "Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

The warning follows the collapse of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, sparked by renewed exchanges of fire. Washington resumed airstrikes against Tehran after two US military personnel were killed at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, an attack blamed on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

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US President Donald Trump called the deaths of the American troops a "very sad thing", honouring them for dying "in service of our country". He also reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a core objective of the conflict.

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