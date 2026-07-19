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Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Arrested By US Marshals As UK Seeks Extradition

Andrew and Tristan Tate face a total of 59 UK criminal charges after the CPS approved fresh counts, with US Marshals acting on Britain's extradition request.

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Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Arrested By US Marshals As UK Seeks Extradition
The Tate brothers now face 59 criminal charges in the UK after the CPS approved fresh allegations.
Photo Source: NDTV

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been arrested by the US Marshals Service following a UK request to extradite them over a raft of new criminal charges, British prosecutors said.

The arrests come after the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised 38 additional charges against the brothers, taking the total number of charges they face in the UK to 59, according to Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Police.

BBC reported that Andrew Tate, 39, has been charged with seven additional counts of rape, alongside offences related to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child. Tristan Tate, 37, faces two additional rape charges and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

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The alleged offences are said to have occurred between July 2010 and August 2017. The brothers have previously denied all allegations.

The CPS said prosecutors will now begin legal proceedings to extradite the dual British-US citizens to the UK.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven," Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.

Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Police described the case as a "complex investigation", adding that Andrew Tate now faces 42 charges in the UK, while Tristan Tate faces 17.

The US Marshals confirmed to the BBC that the brothers had been taken into custody. A US Department of Justice spokesperson said the arrests were made "pursuant to extradition proceedings."

Joseph McBride, a lawyer representing the Tate brothers, rejected the allegations.

"The world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent," McBride said in a statement, describing the new UK charges as a "political hit." He argued the case was intended to counter a defamation lawsuit the brothers have filed in the US.

"We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts... Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work," he added.

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British authorities have been pursuing the brothers' return since securing European arrest warrants in 2024 while they were in Romania, where they are also under separate criminal investigation.

Matt Jury, a lawyer representing several alleged British victims of Andrew Tate, welcomed the latest charges.

"Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of some of the most serious offences, including multiple counts of rape and human trafficking. It is time they face justice," Jury said.

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