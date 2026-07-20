Iran Attacks Kuwait's Power Station, Water Desalination Plant As US Strikes Continue - Video

Iran struck Kuwait's Al-Subiya power generation and water desalination plant on Sunday, triggering a large fire, even as the United States launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian targets for the ninth consecutive night.

Footage circulating online, including visuals shared by the account Open Source Intel, showed thick plumes of black smoke and flames rising from the Al-Subiya facility.

Kuwait's armed forces said they intercepted hostile projectiles over the country's airspace through the day.

In a statement, Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said, "the armed forces have detected, since dawn today, hostile ballistic missiles and drones within Kuwaiti airspace, which have been intercepted and dealt with."

He added that "the reprehensible Iranian aggression continues to target civilian and vital facilities in the country," pointing specifically to strikes on installations affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy that caused fires and severe damage.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command confirmed the latest round of strikes in a post on X, stating, "CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

ALSO READ: Kuwait Says Iran Hits Key Power, Water Plant Again As Gulf Conflict Escalates

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, speaking before departing on Marine One, said the latest round of strikes was carried out in memory of American troops recently killed in the conflict.

"We hit them very hard again tonight," Trump said, adding that the strikes were conducted "in honor of" the three US service members killed in the Middle East in recent days.

ALSO READ: Explained: How Desalination Plant Attacks Could Leave The Gulf Short Of Water

Sunday's strike marks the latest in a string of attacks on Kuwait's energy infrastructure over the past several days, following similar hits on power and desalination units reported by Kuwaiti authorities on Friday and Saturday.

Kuwait, which depends heavily on desalination for its water supply, has increasingly found itself caught in the crossfire of the wider US-Iran conflict, with facilities linked to US military presence in the Gulf state among Tehran's stated targets.

The escalation comes amid a broader deterioration of the ceasefire framework the US and Iran had provisionally agreed to in June, with both sides intensifying strikes across the region, including on energy and transport infrastructure, in recent days.

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