Kuwait Says Iran Hits Key Power, Water Plant Again As Gulf Conflict Escalates

Kuwait has accused Iran of attacking a power generation and water desalination plant for the second time in two days, with authorities saying the latest strike sparked a fire at parts of the facility amid Tehran's widening retaliation following US military action.

Al-Jazeera reported that Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the attack caused a blaze at the power and water distillation plant, with firefighting teams deployed to contain the fire.

"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression on Kuwait, a power and water distillation plant, for the second time in two days, has been subjected to an attack that caused a fire in some facilities of the station," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

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The ministry said emergency crews were working to extinguish the fire, which affected several electricity generation units. There was no immediate official update on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The attack comes days after the US bombed a water facility in southern Iran, an incident that reportedly disrupted drinking water supplies for around 10,000 people. Iran has since warned that civilian infrastructure across the Gulf could become a target if its own facilities continue to be struck. International humanitarian law prohibits deliberate attacks or reprisals against civilian infrastructure.

Separately, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy warned that the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran risks pushing the Middle East into a deeper cycle of violence, destruction and economic disruption.

In a statement, Fahmy condemned Iranian attacks on Arab states, saying they should not bear the cost of the conflict. He also urged Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions, honour their memorandum of understanding, safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations.

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Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited those injured in the attacks at Al-Adan Hospital, according to an official statement. Accompanied by Health Minister Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, the prime minister reviewed the medical response and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting those affected.

Residents also expressed growing concern over the impact of the conflict on daily life. "The demand for water and canned goods has increased since this morning amid fears that services or supply chains will be affected," 61-year-old Hassan Rayan told AFP.

Another resident, Ali Mahmoud, 46, told AFP that public spaces had emptied as fears mounted.

"The streets and beaches were almost empty, even though it is a holiday," he said.

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