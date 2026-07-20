Mumbai Lake Water Stock Crosses 54%; IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain In Next 24 Hours

Mumbai's drinking water reserves crossed the 54% mark on Monday after steady monsoon rainfall boosted storage across the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city, according to the BMC.

Mumbai's water reserves registered a 1.66% increase over the past 24 hours, taking the city's reservoirs to 54.05% of their total capacity, equivalent to 7.82 lakh million litres of water.

Reservoir-Wise Water Levels

Mumbai's water supply depends on Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar reservoirs, which are spread across Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Vihar and Tulsi are completely full.

Tansa is at 86%.

Modak Sagar at 82%.

Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest lake, has reached 48%.

Upper Vaitarna remains the least filled at 34%.

IMD Weather Forecast For Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed across parts of Mumbai today, July 20, with waterlogging reported in some areas. Residents of the city must expect more spells during the day as IMD's Regional Meteorological Center for the city forecasts thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds reaching in parts South Madhya Maharashtra.

For all the latest on Mumbai Weather Forecast follow our Mumbai Rains Live Blog Here -> Mumbai Rains Live Updates

As per IMD's Nowcast Warning, an orange alert has been issued till 10:00 a.m. with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain (>15mm/hr).

On Monday, July 20, Mumbai is likely to witness generally cloudy skies, with the possibility of one or two spells of light to moderate rain across the city and suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather outlook for Mumbai and adjoining districts till July 23, forecasting continued monsoon activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. While rainfall is expected every day, the intensity will vary across districts, with several areas likely to witness isolated heavy spells later in the week.

With heavy rain continuing, residents should also note today's high tide timings, as waterlogging risks tend to increase during peak tide.

High Tide Timings Today

According to the forecast for Monday, July 20, the first high tide of the day occurred at 4:01 a.m., when the sea level reached 3.61 metres. The next low tide is expected at 9:54 a.m., dropping the sea level to 1.53 metres.

Later in the day, the second high tide is forecast at 4:05 p.m., with the sea expected to rise to 4.05 metres, followed by the second low tide at 10:51 p.m., when water levels are likely to drop to 1.10 metres.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.