Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported — What Should Residents Expect?

33 minutes ago
Jul 20, 2026
Heavy rains lashed across parts of Mumbai today, July 20, with waterlogging reported in some areas. Residents of the city must expect more spells during the day as IMD's Regional Meterological Center for the city forecasts thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds reaching in parts South Madhya Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.