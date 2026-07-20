School Holiday: Are Schools & Colleges Closed In Mumbai, Thane And Palghar As Heavy Rains Continue?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad as heavy rainfall is expected across the Konkan coast. The weather conditions have intensified due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, strengthening monsoon activity.

The weather department has projected that moderate rainfall is likely to continue till 22 July, indicating that wet weather will persist over the next few days.

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Several social media users shared videos showing heavy rains and water-logging in Mumbai as heavy rainfall continue.

The IMD warns that heavy rainfall is very likely across Palghar and Thane.

However, schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar functioning normally. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or other civic bodies have not yet announced any city-wide school closure or holiday, and educational institutions remain open as no major disruption warranting a shutdown has been reported.

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The sudden spell marked the return of active monsoon conditions.

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