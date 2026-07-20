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US C-17 Transport Aircraft, P-8 Command Targeted In Strikes On Jordan's Aqaba Airport: IRGC

Iran thanked 'the noble Jordanian people and loyal Jordanian soldiers' for 'sincere cooperation and the precise information' that he said helped Iran target '20 buildings used as positions for the deployment of the US Army forces.'

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US C-17 Transport Aircraft, P-8 Command Targeted In Strikes On Jordan's Aqaba Airport: IRGC
The Jordanian military said it had intercepted three Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom.
IRIB/ X

Iran's military said it had targeted American C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 command-and-control aircraft in strikes near Aqaba, Jordan, as Tehran continued retaliatory attacks on US and allied targets across the region over the weekend.

Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a post on X, "American C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 command and control aircraft were targeted at Queen Alia International Airport in Aqaba, Jordan."

Aqaba's main airport is King Hussein International Airport; Queen Alia International Airport is located in the Jordanian capital, Amman, roughly 300 km away, and the discrepancy could not be independently reconciled.

In a separate post, Zolfaghari thanked "the noble Jordanian people and loyal Jordanian soldiers" for "sincere cooperation and the precise information" that he said helped Iran target "20 buildings used as positions for the deployment of the US Army forces" near Aqaba, claiming the strikes killed "dozens of American" personnel, whom he referred to as "terrorists," in what he called the "Blue Zone."

ALSO READ: 'Hormuz Won't Be Safe For Passage': Iran Warns US Army To Prepare For 'Punitive Operation'

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, in a separate post, said "King Hussein Airport, north of Aqaba, Jordan, has been hit by Iranian missiles," citing footage recorded from Eilat.

ALSO READ: Iran Attacks Kuwait's Power Station, Water Desalination Plant As US Strikes Continue - Video

The Jordanian military said it had intercepted three Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, with a fourth landing in an uninhabited area, while Israeli forces said they had also intercepted a projectile aimed at Aqaba.

The strikes on Jordan came as part of a broader wave of Iranian attacks on  targeting Gulf allies of the US, following a ninth consecutive night of American strikes on Iranian military sites at the time. The US has since continued its bombing campaign, with CENTCOM confirming further strikes into a ninth consecutive night on Sunday.

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