'Couldn't Care Less': Trump On Iran's Interim Deal Withdrawal

US President Donald Trump said he "couldn't care less" after Iran announced it was no longer abiding by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month.

Speaking during a brief phone interview with US cable network NewsNation, Trump was asked about Tehran's decision to withdraw from the agreement.

"I couldn't care less," he said, reiterating that the United States' objective remains "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

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The MoU was signed by Washington and Tehran in mid-June with the aim of ending the conflict and reducing hostilities. However, disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz triggered the latest round of deadly attacks.

According to Al Jazeera, the United States resumed strikes on Iran after two American soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan. Trump described the deaths as "a very sad thing" and repeated that Iran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Iran, meanwhile, warned of a strong response to any further military action. Senior Iranian commander Ali Abdullahi said the country's armed forces would respond decisively to "any aggression or barbarism".

The renewed tensions come amid reports of escalating attacks across the region. Iraqi media reported that the US consulate in Erbil activated its air defence systems following drone attacks, while Kuwait's state-owned oil company said one of its major facilities was struck in an Iranian attack.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran effectively collapsed after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in early July.

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The United States responded with large-scale strikes on Iranian military targets, prompting Tehran to launch missiles and drones at US installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. President Trump subsequently reinstated the naval blockade and declared the ceasefire over.

The 14-point MoU, signed in June 2026, had sought to halt the US naval blockade, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce military hostilities. However, the agreement unravelled after the IRGC attacked three commercial vessels, including a Qatari LNG tanker, in the strategic waterway on July 6.

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