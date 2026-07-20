Fixed SIP Vs Step-Up SIP: How The 10-10-10 Rule Can Help You Build Nearly Rs 10 Lakh More

Building long-term wealth doesn't always require complicated investment strategies or perfect market timing. Consistency, discipline and patience play a far greater role in achieving financial goals.

One strategy that reflects these principles is the 10-10-10 SIP rule, which combines regular investing with annual increases in contributions to generate exceptional returns within a short period of time with the power of compounding.

But what is this rule? How does it work? Read below to know about the 10-10-10 Rule and how it can help you build nearly Rs 10 lakh more:

What is the 10-10-10 SIP rule?

The rule is based on three simple principles:

Continue investing through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for at least 10 years.

Assume an average annual return of 10% for long-term planning.

Increase your SIP contribution by 10% every year.

Instead of trying to predict market swings or time entries, the strategy focuses on building a disciplined investment habit while ensuring that investments grow alongside income.

How does it work?

The key strength of the 10-10-10 rule lies in combining the power of compounding with a step-up investment approach. Rather than keeping the SIP amount fixed throughout the investment period, investors gradually increase their monthly contribution every year.

As income typically rises over time, stepping up SIP investments allows investors to save more without making a sudden financial commitment, potentially resulting in a much larger corpus over the long term.

Fixed SIP vs Step-Up SIP

Consider an investor who starts with a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 and invests for 10 years, assuming an annual return of 10%.

Regular SIP

Monthly SIP: Rs 10,000 fixed every month

Investment Period: 10 years

Assumed Annual Return: 10%

Invested Amount: Rs 12 lakh

Approximate Value After 10 Years: Rs 20.65 lakh

Step-up SIP (10% annual increase)

Monthly SIP: Starts at Rs 10,000 and rises by 10% every year

Investment Period: 10 years

Assumed Annual Return: 10%

Total Investment: Rs 19.12 lakh

Approximate Value After 10 Years: Around Rs 30.45 lakh

The step-up strategy could generate nearly Rs 9.8 lakh more than a fixed SIP over the same period, proving the long-term impact of increasing contributions regularly.

Why does the 10-10-10 SIP rule matter?

The biggest advantage of the 10-10-10 SIP rule is that it focuses on factors investors can control, saving consistently, staying invested and gradually increasing contributions. While market returns cannot be predicted, maintaining discipline and allowing investments to compound over time can improve the likelihood of achieving long-term financial goals.

Rather than chasing short-term gains or attempting to time the market, the rule encourages a structured approach to wealth creation. For investors whose income grows steadily over the years, increasing SIP contributions annually can significantly enhance their investment corpus without requiring a drastic jump in monthly savings.

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