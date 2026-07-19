72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Others React To Their Victories

The 72nd National Film Awards, announced in New Delhi on July 18, brought celebrations across the film industry as winners including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Dhanush, Randeep Hooda, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Ganguly shared heartfelt reactions to the prestigious honour.

National Award Winners Share Their Reactions

Mammootty, who won his fourth National Film Award for Bramayugam, thanked writer-director Rahul Sadasivan and his team, writing, "Thanks Team Bramayugam and Rahul Sadasivan for entrusting me with 'Kodumon Potty'. Truly well deserved!"

Kartik Aaryan, who shared the Best Actor honour for Chandu Champion, admitted he was still taking it all in. "Some moments are simply bigger than words... A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful," he wrote.

Yami Gautam, who won Best Actress for Article 370, described the honour as a dream fulfilled. "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me," she wrote, adding that the award marked "the beginning of a greater responsibility."

Article 370 also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction, with producer Aditya Dhar saying the triple honour was "humbling and deeply emotional." He added that the team "weren't chasing accolades" but simply wanted to tell the story with honesty and sincerity.

Dhanush, who earned a Special Mention for Captain Miller and was also recognised for directing Raayan, said the recognition meant a lot to him. Calling Captain Miller his finest performance, he said receiving the honour made the achievement even more meaningful.

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Randeep Hooda, who won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, said in a press statement that he was "still trying to process" the recognition, describing the film as the most demanding project of his career and thanking his team for standing by him through every challenge.

Sanjay Mishra, honoured as Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, said the award "touched my heart" and dedicated it to the directors, writers, technicians, fellow actors and audiences who supported his three-decade journey.

Best Choreography winner Vijay Ganguly, recognised for 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Stree 2, told Zoom he was "numb for the first five minutes" after learning about the award.

The National Film Awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi later this year.

ALSO READ: 72nd National Film Awards: Article 370 Wins Best Feature Film; Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam Shine

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