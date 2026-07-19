FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, Final Halftime Show: Time, Performers — All You Need To Know

The curtain is set to fall on the biggest FIFA World Cup in history with a star-studded celebration on Sunday. Before a new world champion is crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium, fans can also look forward to a spectacular closing ceremony, the tournament's first-ever official halftime show and performances by some of the world's biggest names in music and entertainment.

Time

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time, around 90 minutes before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final kicks off. There will be fan activities, special experiences and pre-match entertainment before the ceremony starts.

The halftime show will take place during the break in the final and will be broadcasted live around the world.

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Performers

The closing ceremony will feature live performances by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, while Tom Cruise will make a special appearance. Before the match begins, Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem.

The halftime show will bring together an all-star lineup, with Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS headlining the performance. Acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel will also be part of the show, which has been curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

What To Expect?

Produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the closing ceremony will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating teams across the 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, marking the end of the biggest World Cup in the tournament's history. FIFA has also said that more artists and surprise guests will be announced to the event.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Football For A Cause

The halftime show will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to help children around the world gain better access to education and football opportunities.

With world-famous performers, a historic halftime show and football's biggest match all happening on the same day, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final promises to be an unforgettable event both on and off the pitch.

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