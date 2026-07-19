India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Match Live On TV And Online

After bouncing back in style to defeat India in the second one-day international (ODI), England squared the series at 1-1. A brilliant 99 not out from Joe Root guided England to victory after their bowlers limited India to 233. Although the chase began on an uncertain note, England regained control quickly and crossed the finish line without much difficulty.

The attention now shifts to Lord's Cricket Ground, where the final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played on July 19 from 3:30 p.m. IST.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Venue

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Lord's, London.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Team News

The Indian camp has been dealt an injury blow ahead of the third ODI against England, with Washington Sundar ruled out of the Lord's encounter. The all-rounder suffered an injury during the Cardiff game. Harsh Dubey has been named as his replacement. KL Rahul, who missed the second ODI due to illness, is expected to retain his place at the expense of Ishan Kishan.

England Team News

England are very likely to stick with the same playing XI which saw them win the second ODI. This means that Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson are likely to retain their place.

ALSO READ: Harshit Rana's Fitness, Varun Chakravarthy's Future In Focus After Injury Setbacks

India vs England Probable Playing XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna



England Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India vs England 3rd ODI: Preview

India's performance in the United Kingdom – first in Ireland and then in England – has sparked a wider debate over the direction of the team. The composition of the side, the lack of form among several players and flaws in batting technique remain key concerns. Rohit Sharma's future in the setup has also become a subject of discussion.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, though, rejected suggestions that Sunday's ODI at Lord's could mark his final international appearance.

ALSO READ: 'Players Like Rohit Deserve Respect': Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI Selectors Amid Hitman-Retirement Buzz

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI. "Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match."

ALSO READ: BCCI Rubbishes Speculation About Rohit Sharma, Says He Will Continue To Play After Lords ODI

India vs England 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Harsh Dubey, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

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