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Mumbai Rain: Heavy Showers Lash Across The City; Check IMD Forecast

IMD forecasts rainfall in the region accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the day.

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Mumbai Rain: Heavy Showers Lash Across The City; Check IMD Forecast
Image: PTI

Heavy showers lashed across parts of Mumbai on Sunday, July 19 as the India Meterological Department forecasts rainfall in the region accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the day.

On Saturday, Mumbai and its suburbs experienced witnessed  generally cloudy conditions, with occasional light to moderate spells of rain.

After a brief pause, rainfall resumed in the city with the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai reached 50.77% as of 6:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2026,  according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Between 8 am on July 17 and 8 am on July 18, the city recorded an average rainfall of 1.67 mm. The eastern suburbs received 15.27 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 7.31 mm. Rainfall recorded during the preceding 24 hours from 6:00 am on Friday, July 17, to 6:00 am on Saturday resulted in a 0.98%  increase in the total reservoir stock.

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