'India Will Proudly Fly': Ram Mohan Naidu Shares First Glimpse Of Made-In-India C-295 Military Aircraft

Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday shared a video of the first India-made Airbus C-295 tactical military transport aircraft, calling it a landmark achievement for the country's aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors.

The C-295 programme, developed jointly by Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), is the first instance of a complex military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector under the Make in India initiative.

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Sharing the video on X, the Civil Aviation Minister described the project as "truly special" and said, "Visited the TASL facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being built.

This remarkable facility is a testament to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily moving towards a future where Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft."

As India expands its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the country is moving closer to a future where Indians will fly in domestically built civil aircraft.

Under the 2021 $2.6 billion deal, 40 of the 56 aircraft will be assembled in Vadodara, while Gujarat's upcoming Dholera Airport will house dedicated MRO facilities to support the fleet, Financial Express reported.

The first India-assembled C-295 rolled out of the final assembly line in May and successfully completed its maiden test flight on 10 June. The Indian Air Force extended its official congratulations to the dedicated team behind the successful maiden flight of the first domestically manufactured C-295 aircraft, commending the historic milestone in India's aerospace sector.



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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the achievement during his Mann Ki Baat address, saying the programme would provide a significant boost to MSMEs, technology transfer, skill development, and India's growing aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

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