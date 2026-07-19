Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Stages Strong Comeback; Check Earnings

Dhamaal 4 made a strong comeback at the box office on July 18, after witnessing a slowdown. The Ajay Devgn-led comedy almost doubled its previous day's earnings, giving its second weekend a solid start. With the latest collections, the film has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Here's how the film performed on Day 9

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office, registering an impressive 81.8% jump from the Rs 5.50 crore, earned on July 17. The film was screened across 8,401 shows nationwide.

With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 111.50 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 132.93 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film has also earned Rs 18.75 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 151.68 crore after nine days in theatres.

Occupancy Trend

The improvement in collections was reflected in the occupancy numbers as well. Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 29.75% Hindi occupancy on July 18.

The film opened with 11.23% occupancy during the morning shows before climbing to 26.77% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 35.38%, while the night shows witnessed the highest footfall with 45.62% occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore before collecting Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12, giving the film an excellent opening weekend.

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Collections dropped to Rs 8.75 crore on July 13, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on July 14. The film then earned Rs 6.75 crore on July 15 and Rs 6 crore on July 16, wrapping up its first week with an India net collection of Rs 96 crore.

The second week began with Rs 5.50 crore on July 17, before collections rebounded sharply on July 18.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise and is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 200 crore.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

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