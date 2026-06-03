'He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe' India Release: Plot, Cast, Early Reviews — All You Need To Know

He-Man And The Masters of the Universe is finally ready to hit the big screen. The live-action adaptation of Mattel's iconic franchise brings He-Man, Skeletor and the magical world of Eternia back to audiences, blending fantasy, sci-fi and action with a dose of 1980s nostalgia.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film aims to introduce a new generation to the beloved franchise while giving long-time fans a fresh take on the classic story.

What Is Masters Of The Universe About?

The story follows Prince Adam, the long-lost heir to Eternia, who has spent years away from his homeland. After discovering the legendary Sword of Power, he embraces his destiny and transforms into He-Man, the kingdom's greatest warrior.

As darkness spreads across Eternia, Adam must confront Skeletor, who seeks control of Castle Grayskull and the immense power it holds. The battle ultimately becomes a fight to save his homeland.

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Cast And Characters

Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam/He-Man, while Jared Leto takes on the role of the villainous Skeletor.

The cast also features Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. Several popular characters from the franchise, including Ram-Man, Mekaneck and Fisto, also make appearances.

What Are Early Reviews Saying?

Early reactions shared on Rotten Tomatoes have been largely positive, with several critics praising the film's action, nostalgic appeal and visual scale. Critics have described it as an entertaining and faithful return to the He-Man universe, while some have highlighted Nicholas Galitzine's performance and the film's adventurous tone. However, a few critics felt the storytelling and pacing could have been stronger.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 75% critics' score, indicating generally favourable reviews ahead of its theatrical debut.

Watch The Trailer Here:

When And Where To Watch

He-Man And The Masters of the Universe will release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

Indian Dubbed Versions

The film will be released in multiple Indian languages. Meezaan Jafri has voiced He-Man in Hindi, while Jaaved Jaaferi lends his voice to Skeletor in the Hindi version. For regional dubbed versions, Karthik, Nikhil Siddhartha and Unni Mukundan have voiced He-Man in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, respectively. Adithya Menon has dubbed Skeletor in all three languages.

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