'Brown' X Review: 'No Vanity, Just Pure Performance' — Karisma Kapoor Impresses In Dark Crime Thriller

Karisma Kapoor steps into one of the most challenging roles of her career with Brown, the newly released psychological crime thriller that premiered on June 5. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series follows a troubled police officer investigating a string of murders while battling her own personal demons.
Netizens React To 'Brown'
Soon after its release, viewers took to X to share their first reactions.
Many viewers praised Brown for its dark atmosphere and gripping narrative, calling Karisma Kapoor's portrayal of Rita Brown one of the most challenging performances of her career and the driving force behind the thriller.
Not many actors would take on a character this flawed. Karisma deserves credit for embracing the imperfections completely. #KarismaKapoor #Brown ????— Nachiket (@Nachiketprabhu2) June 5, 2026
#Brown (on #ZEE5) wants to be a grim, hard-hitting serial killer thriller. Mostly, it feels like a collection of crime-drama clichés wrapped in gloomy visuals. Then #KarismaKapoor shows up and reminds you why stars become stars.— Vikas Yadav (@vikasonorous) June 5, 2026
REVIEW:https://t.co/zpS5CoN7yM
Karisma made Rita Brown's journey feel deeply personal and authentic, just found myself rooting for her!! #KarismaKapoor #Brown— RK (@ragh19234) June 5, 2026
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The way she balances strength and vulnerability in the same scene is remarkable. Such a nuanced performance ???? #KarismaKapoor #Brown— M (@messiiiii1410) June 5, 2026
The rugged look, tired body language and emotional fragility; everything about Rita Brown feels so real and I am here for it. ????????????????#KarismaKapoor #Brown— Shreecharan Hegde (@Shreechara98032) June 5, 2026
X users praised Karisma Kapoor's flawed, deglam avatar, with many highlighting her rugged look, tired body language and emotional fragility as Rita Brown. Viewers appreciated how she balanced strength and vulnerability, making the character's journey feel authentic and the emotional collapse scenes deeply impactful.
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Never thought I'd see Karisma Kapoor in such a difficult deglam avatar. No vanity, no filters, just pure performance. #KarismaKapoor #Brown— Broski (@uptonothinbruh) June 5, 2026
Just finished Brown and wow, Karisma completely owned Rita Brown's character, Love how she has played this vulnerable role on screen. So raw, so real. #KarismaKapoor #Brown— Prathmesh Dabhade (@Prathmesh_PD) June 5, 2026
The queen giving us an exciting thriller with this much substance is exactly what the world needed . #KarismaKapoor #Brown— Raghav Kapdeo (@RKapdeo) June 5, 2026
The emotional collapse scenes hit hard. Karisma makes every crack in Rita Brown feel believable. #KarismaKapoor #Brown— 69kingkong420 (@69kingkong420) June 5, 2026
This is easily one of the most challenging performances I've seen from Karisma. The level an actor could reach when they surrender fully to a role is incredible. #KarismaKapoor #Brown— Pratikkkkk (@PratikDabhade01) June 5, 2026
Brown is dark, intense and gripping but Karisma's performance as Rita Brown is what anchors the entire series ????????#KarismaKapoor #Brown— RAGHAV (@ragh909) June 5, 2026
The rugged energy Karisma brings to the role feels so authentic. You can almost feel the weight she's carrying. #KarismaKapoor #Brown— Neel Panday (@NeelPanday10) June 5, 2026
Some also praised her gait, mannerisms and character arc, though a few felt the series could have offered more suspense. Overall, most reviews recommended Brown as a compelling weekend binge-watch.
@ZEE5India #Brown A whodunit done right. @KarismaKapoor steals the show with a class act while @Jisshusengupta is earnest to the core. Thanks to @deo_abhinay this one has both - brain and ‘brown'. #BrownOnZEE5 is your perfect binge-watch this weekend ! ???????????????? (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/5bDS4ytSNi— Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) June 5, 2026
I have quite liked what Karishma Kapoor has done in #Brown She's got the arc of her character right. She has understood the script & the director.Her gait, mannerisms & Rita Brown's oddities are all quite visible. Rita Brown - from a Uttam Kumar - Suchitra Sen film!!@ZEE5India— Indraneel Majumdar (@indraneelm) June 5, 2026
Just finished watching #Brown it's a beautiful one but #Abhinaydeo the same could have been more suspense if some new face would have done the role of the #SandeepChakraborty and he should have not introduced himself to #Karishmakapoor where the whole thing breaks down. 3/5⭐️— संजय सुंदरलाल बिंजोला (@SanjayBinjola) June 5, 2026
More About 'Brown'
Based on Abheek Barua's novel City of Death, Brown is set against the backdrop of Kolkata and blends crime investigation with themes of grief, trauma and addiction. The story follows Rita Brown, a police officer struggling with alcoholism, and Arjun Sinha, a widower carrying survivor's guilt, as they hunt a serial killer who believes his crimes serve a higher purpose.
Apart from Karisma Kapoor, the series features Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina, Jisshu Sengupta, Paresh Pahuja, Ajinkya Deo, Aryann Bhowmik and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.
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