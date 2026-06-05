'Brown' X Review: 'No Vanity, Just Pure Performance' — Karisma Kapoor Impresses In Dark Crime Thriller

Karisma Kapoor steps into one of the most challenging roles of her career with Brown, the newly released psychological crime thriller that premiered on June 5. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series follows a troubled police officer investigating a string of murders while battling her own personal demons.

Netizens React To 'Brown'

Soon after its release, viewers took to X to share their first reactions.

Many viewers praised Brown for its dark atmosphere and gripping narrative, calling Karisma Kapoor's portrayal of Rita Brown one of the most challenging performances of her career and the driving force behind the thriller.

X users praised Karisma Kapoor's flawed, deglam avatar, with many highlighting her rugged look, tired body language and emotional fragility as Rita Brown. Viewers appreciated how she balanced strength and vulnerability, making the character's journey feel authentic and the emotional collapse scenes deeply impactful.

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Some also praised her gait, mannerisms and character arc, though a few felt the series could have offered more suspense. Overall, most reviews recommended Brown as a compelling weekend binge-watch.

More About 'Brown'

Based on Abheek Barua's novel City of Death, Brown is set against the backdrop of Kolkata and blends crime investigation with themes of grief, trauma and addiction. The story follows Rita Brown, a police officer struggling with alcoholism, and Arjun Sinha, a widower carrying survivor's guilt, as they hunt a serial killer who believes his crimes serve a higher purpose.

Apart from Karisma Kapoor, the series features Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina, Jisshu Sengupta, Paresh Pahuja, Ajinkya Deo, Aryann Bhowmik and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

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