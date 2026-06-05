OTT Releases This Weekend: Gullak Season 5, The Pyramid Scheme, Creek, Brown — Movies, Series To Watch

If you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, June 5 brings a packed slate of OTT releases across genres.

Here are films and web series that can be watched over the weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv and Apple TV.

Gullak Season 5 (Sony LIV)

The beloved Mishra family returns with more relatable stories centred on work pressures, family dynamics, dreams and everyday middle-class life.

Streaming from June 5

Brown (ZEE5)

Karisma Kapoor stars as a troubled detective investigating a serial killer targeting women in Kolkata while battling her own traumatic past.

Streaming from June 5

Cape Fear (Apple TV)

This new adaptation of the psychological thriller stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, a convicted criminal determined to take revenge on the lawyer couple he believes destroyed his life.

Streaming from June 5

Office Romance (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this workplace rom-com about a strict company policy that becomes difficult to follow when two ambitious professionals develop feelings for each other.

Streaming from June 5

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Mexico 86 (Netflix)

Diego Luna headlines this sports comedy-drama centred on the efforts to bring the 1986 FIFA World Cup to Mexico, blending football passion with humour and emotional storytelling.

Streaming from June 5

The Pyramid Scheme (Prime Video)

This Hindi drama follows a young man drawn into a multi-level marketing network that promises quick wealth and financial freedom, only for him to uncover its darker reality.

Streaming from June 5

Teach You a Lesson (Netflix)

Set in a near-future South Korea, this action drama follows a special government agency created to combat rising violence, bullying and corruption in schools.

Streaming from June 5

The Marked Woman (Netflix)

After a woman is found in Barcelona with no memory of her identity, detectives race to uncover her past when someone attempts to kill her. The crime thriller is based on a novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc.

Streaming from June 5

Schitt's Creek (Lionsgate Play)

Created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, the Emmy-winning series follows the wealthy Rose family after they lose their fortune and are forced to start over in a small town.

Streaming from June 5

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